How to destroy Sideways rocks in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

New NPCs in Fortnite mean new punchcard challenges, and Raven has some tasks for players to complete. One of them is to destroy sideways rocks. The best place to find these rocks is in the main Sideways area that will spawn randomly on the map.

There will be one Sideways vortex each game that appears on top of a random named location. You can see it on the map, represented by a large purple and orange circle. By heading there from the battle bus, players can find all manner of sideways rocks inside and break them up with their harvesting tool.

The only problem here is that the Sideways bubble can be a real hot-drop, attracting a lot of players early in the game and making it a real crapshoot when it comes to actually getting out alive.

The second option is to make your way to a Sideways Encounter. These are marked on the map by small purple and orange swirls. When you get close to them, a small Sideways bubble will appear that is filled with waves of enemies. It can be much harder to hit the sideways rocks here as enemies will mob you more easily, but there should be far less players around.

You can find the rest of Raven’s punchcard challenges below: