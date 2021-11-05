how-to-disable-drone-swarms-in-no-fly-zones-in-ghost-recon-breakpoint-operation-motherland

Once you liberate the first region in Ghost Recon Breakpoint Operation Motherland, you’ll be free to explore Auroa and liberate other regions as you see fit. Each one has Destabilization Missions for you to complete, making it easy to work through them from the bottom of the island upwards. However, drone swarms are going to hinder your plans because they’re creating no fly zones across most of the island. So, to make it possible to fly between objectives and liberate each region quickly, you need to disable the drone swarms, which is why we’ve put together this guide to help you do just that.

How to disable drone swarms in no flay zones

Screenshot by Gamepur

If a region is marked as no fly zone, it’ll likely have a Destabilization Mission linked to disabling the drone swarms there. This frees up the sky and makes it possible for Outcasts to cause all sorts of interference while you focus on freeing Auroa. You can start the process of disabling these drone swarms by picking up the Destabilization Mission, but there’s a lot more to it than that.

The first thing you’ll need to do is make your way to the drone swam launcher. Once you clear out the enemies there and hack the drone swarm, it might seem like everything is done. However, you’ll then need to visit a second and third location to confirm that the hack to disable the drone swarm has worked. There’s a timer on each objective of about five minutes, so we recommend bringing a vehicle to make the journey between objectives easier.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you’ve cleared out the final objective zone and have hacked the drone swarm for the second time, the mission will be complete. This means that you’ll be able to fly helicopters and planes around the region. Note that if you pass out of the region and into another no fly zone, you’ll be taken out by the drone swarms there.