How to disable shuffle in Fortnite – How to stop Fortnite switching skins

Fortnite features so many options for the player that it’s hard to get a hang of everything that Epic Games offers. And this abundance can often cause confusion, like the shuffle feature in Fortnite. At first, you may think it’s a glitch that your characters switch at random, but it’s most likely a mistake on your part.

If you have no idea why your character presets keep loading at random, it’s no problem. You likely turned on the shuffle feature by accident. To disable shuffle within the locker system, go to the “Locker” tab and press R2 while on the menu. Depending on your device, it might be ZR for the Nintendo Switch or the right trigger (RT) on Xbox systems. Epic Games lays out the button you need on-screen to either disable or enable the shuffle feature. At least it’s not as pesky as linking your Nintendo account with Fortnite.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now that you’ve disabled the shuffle, you should be able to pick the character, back bling, and emotes you’d like. To be sure, you can choose your preferred setup and save it as a preset with the triangle button (Y on the Xbox and likely X on the Switch). For example, if you want to keep your Kratos’ outfit intact, you can equip the Mimir back bling and the Leviathan Axe harvesting tool and then save the preset. This will allow you to access Kratos’ preset immediately in the future.