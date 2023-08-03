How To Disengage In Combat In Baldur’s Gate 3

One of the risks of melee combat in Baldur’s Gate 3 is enemy’s attacking when you try to flee, which you can avoid with the Disengage action. This will protect you from Attacks of Opportunity, which most enemies can perform whenever you move out of their melee range, giving them a free attack against you character.

If you use Disengage on your turn, it will cost an Action, but when you move out of or through an enemy’s melee range, they won’t get a free attack against you. As it costs an Action, you won’t be able to use most of your attacks on the same turn you Disengage, which is the price you pay for safety. Bear in mind that Rogue’s can Disengage as a Bonus Action when they get to level 2, making it less costly for them to move around the battlefiled.

Baldur’s Gate 3: How To Disengage In Combat On PC

Screenshot By Gamepur

If you’re playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC, the Disengage action will appear in the block of icons to the right of your character portrait on the bottom of the screen. The icon resemebles two arrows pointing away from each other, as demonstrated in the screenshot above.

Baldur’s Gate 3: How To Disengage In Combat On Controller

Screenshot By Gamepur

If you’re playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on a controller, you have to press either L1 or R1 to bring up the action wheel. It’s likely you will have several action wheels and you must press L1 or R1 to cycle through them. You should find the Disengage action listed alongside Hide and Dash, with its icon resembling two arrows pointing away from each other, as demonstrated in the screenshot above.

It’s best to use the Disengage action when a weak character is surrounded by enemies, as attempting to run without it will result in multiple Attacks of Opportunity, possibly causing them to be killed. A good strategy to use in this situation is to Disengage, then use a Healing Potion, as it only takes a Bonus Action to use a restorative item.