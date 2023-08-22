Baldur’s Gate 3: Best Feats for Monk in BG3
Feats are critical for a Monk in Baldur’s Gate 3, and this guide covers the best Feats you should pick for this class on your character.
Like many of the melee-focused classes, the Monk in Baldur’s Gate 3 has a variety of ways to become a helpful asset in a battle. How you play your character might be unique, there are several Feats you should consider taking when you’re building a Monk character.
There are numerous Feats for you to pour over, and it might be difficult for you to narrow down the best one for your character. Given Monk is primarily melee-focused, those are primarily going to be your primary choices. Here’s what you need to know about the best Feats you can pick for Monk in Baldur’s Gate 3.
The Best Feats for Monk in Baldur’s Gate 3
Monks in Baldur’s Gate 3 are all about being at the front of the fight. You can one that carries a melee weapon with them, but chances are they’re going to excel with using their Unarmed Attacks, and you don’t want them to have any armor at all. This means you want to find ways to better protect them, and also optimize their combat prowess. These are some of the best Feats that I feel work best for any Monk in a Baldur’s Gate 3 game.
|Feats
|Feat Description
|Alert
|When you grab Alert, your character’s initiative goes up by 5, and they can never be surprised. This is an excellent way for your character to make sure they’re one of the first to go during a battle, and they can never be surprised, so an enemy will have a Surprise Round against them.
|Charger
|If you want to get your Monk straight into a fight with your Baldur’s Gate 3 party, and they have a single weapon in their hand, the Charger Feat will be exceptionally helpful. They can use it to charge forward into it a fight, or they can use it to Charge forward with a Shove.
|Durable
|Because you’re likely going to have your Monk at the front of your fighting line in your Baldur’s Gate 3 party, giving them the Durable Feat is always a good idea, increasing their Constitution score by 1, and they’ll regain their Hit Points to full every time they take a short rest. It’s a good idea to make sure they’re ready for every battle and prepared for any foe.
|Mobile
|Monks need to move around the battle, and they’re already incredibly fast. You can make them even faster with the Mobile Feat, which increases their movement speed, and difficult terrain does not slow them down when they’re dashing. Also, if they move after making a melee attack, it does not provoke an Attack of Opportunity.
|Sentinel
|Sentinel is almost always a must-have Feat for your Monk party member. With it, when an enemy is within melee range of you and they attack an ally, your Monk with this Feat gains an Attack of Opportunity, they also gain advantage with every Opportunity Attack, and if they hit a foe with this attack, it prevents them from moving for the rest of their turn. It’s incredibly helpful, but it only works if other characters in your party do not have the Sentinel Feat, unfortunately.
|Tavern Brawler
|When you want to increase your Monk’s Unarmed attacks, Tavern Brawler is an excellent choice. With it, their Strength modifier is now taken into account for their unarmed attacks and goes to their damage and attack rolls, twice.
|Tough
|Finally, the Tough Feat is good for any Monk you want to put in the front of a fight. They’ll gain two additional Hit Points for every level they acquire, giving them a total of 24 Health Points. You can never go wrong with having more health.