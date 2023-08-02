Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Change Your Character’s Class

When you begin your Baldur’s Gate 3 campaign, one of the first major decisions you’re going to make will be your character’s class. Each class determines how your character and party members play in combat, their skills, talents, and if they have access to spells. Baldur’s Gate 3 is a massive game, and each encounter can be tackled in a myriad of ways, depending on your class. Luckily, you can change your character’s class at any time.

The ability to swap your class happens at a specific point, and unlocking it is important. For anyone who wants to try a new class while they play the campaign, this is a perfect opportunity to try something new without having to reroll an entirely new character. Here’s what you need to know about how to change your character’s class in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Unlock Changing Your Character’s Class in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

The quickest way to unlock changing your character class is by visiting the Chapel north of the Overgrown Ruins. There is an abandoned Chapel in Baldur’s Gate 3 where several characters speak to one another, but you can choose to avoid them and venture outside of this area and keep to the right. Follow the pathway on the cliffs, and there will be a locked hatch you can unlock if your character has a Lockpicking kit. The DC to unlock this hatch will need to be at least 15.

After you unlock this hatch, you’ll go down to a hidden area known as the Dank Crypt. There are multiple objects on the ground and dead characters you can choose to loot. I recommend looting this entire room before making your way behind the giant statue at the center of the room and proceeding to the left. If your characters have a high enough perception, they should notice a button on the wall. However, clicking the button opens the door, and the dead bodies on the ground revive themselves and become enemy combatants.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are five combatants in the Dark Crypt for this Baldur’s Gate 3 encounter. You’ll fight against an Entombed Warrior and four Entombed Scribes. The Entombed Scribes will be slinging spells at your party members, but the Entombed Warrior might be your priority, as it has a good chunk of health and can run down your allies.

During my playthrough, I targeted the Entombed Warrior first and made sure to make short work of them. The Entombed Warrior is level three, whereas the Entombed Scribes are level two.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After dispatching these foes, return to the room you unlock and interact with the sarcophagus, and open it. When you do, a skeleton character will emerge from the tomb and reveal themselves to be named Withers. They will request that you answer a single question from them. For my playthrough, I agreed to answer the question to Withers, which was the weight of a single human life. I answered, “It depends on that person’s deeds.” This proved satisfactory to Withers, and they said farewell and that we’d be seeing each other in the future in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Although this is an odd encounter, it’s relatively significant in the game. Now, you can return to your camp with your party members anytime, and Withers will be there waiting for you. Speak with Withers, and the skeleton reveals that he’s the way that you can change your character’s class, revive any party members that have fallen in combat, and later on they can offer to dispatch hirelings to work with you in your Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough if you’d rather be with them than be any of the standard party members.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Each time you change your class with Withers, it will cost a small amount of gold. In your larger playthrough, this gold amount should be relatively simple, and it’s a quick way to try something new if you’d rather avoid rerolling a character and start from the beginning of the campaign.