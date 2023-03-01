How to do a heavy attack in Sons of the Forest

The forest in Sons of the Forest is filled with multiple enemies. From cannibals to mutants, a new threat lies at every corner. Therefore, when you first spawn in the game, you must get your hands on as many weapons as possible. During your first few days, you will acquire mostly melee weapons. If you want to do the most damage possible, you’ll need to learn about how to do a heavy attack in Sons of Forest, as they can help you take on even the toughest enemies. Let’s take a look at what you need to do.

Related: How to make Fish Trap in Sons of the Forest

How to perform a heavy attack in Sons of the Forest

Screenshot by Gamepur

The heavy attack is a new feature in Sons of the Forest, as it wasn’t included when the survival game launched. It might not sound like much at first, but it can completely change how you handle combat against the cannibals of the forest.

To use the attack, you need to hold down left-click to perform a heavy attack with your melee weapon. Pressing it will just do a normal attack. Your character will then deliver a powerful attack that will deplete plenty of your opponents’ health. It is important to note that the animation of the heavy attack is longer than a regular attack. It also uses more stamina, so you’ll want to use it a little more sparingly than you might do with standard melee attacks.

The heavy attack works well against all sorts of enemies. It can help you take down your target in only a few hits. Furthermore, the heavy attack makes a huge difference when fighting against enemies wearing armor. One thing to keep in mind is that the amount of damage a heavy attack deals will depend on the weapon you’re using. For instance, a heavy attack performed by the Katana or the Modern Axe will be much more powerful than a heavy attack performed by a small axe. You can also use it to stagger enemies once you get the timing down, making it a tool you really need to master.