A very important tool NHL 23 players should have in their defensive arsenal is the hip check. Hip checks are probably not used as much as the move should, as it is actually a pretty handy move to use when attempting to physically take an opposing player off the puck. Plus, the move itself actually looks really cool when completed in full. So, how can you perform a hip check in NHL 23? Let’s go over the controls that you should know.

How to do a hip check in NHL 23

To perform a hip check in NHL 23, get acquainted with the right stick for Xbox, or the right analog stick for the PlayStation consoles.

Now to do a hip check in NHL 23, you will want to click the right stick down on the controller. Then, press either LB (for Xbox) or L1 (for PlayStation) to complete the combo and initiate the hip check animation.

Besides looking really cool, hip checks are very effective tools when it comes to taking a player off the puck. And because it only relies on using the hip to take out the opposing player, it should — in theory — be a bit more safer than a regular body check that essentially forces the user to take a useful defender out of the play for a few seconds. Yes, it’s still important to use these checks in a responsible manner. However, the hip check is not as aggressive, but still very useful.