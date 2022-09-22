Centers in NHL 23 are vital to a team’s offense, as these players create a ton of offense, and also need to play strong defense. EA Sports continues to release ratings for NHL 23, and we now know which centers are the best in this year’s game. Many of the game’s top players are at the center position, so it’s safe to expect a crowded list. But, who made the cut? Here’s a look at the best centers in NHL 23.

The highest-rated centers in NHL 23

Let’s take a look at the best centers in NHL 22:

Oilers C Connor McDavid (95 OVR) Maple Leafs C Auston Matthews (94 OVR) Avalanche C Nathan MacKinnon (94 OVR) Oilers C Leon Draisaitl (93 OVR) Penguins C Sidney Crosby (93 OVR) Panthers C Aleksander Barkov (92 OVR) Lightning C Steven Stamkos (90 OVR) Penguins C Evgeni Malkin (90 OVR) Hurricanes C Sebastian Aho (90 OVR) Bruins C Patrice Bergeron (91 OVR)

Connor McDavid continues to dominate in the NHL, so it’s not much of a shock that he takes the top spot. McDavid once again will top the list of centers, but there’s a lot of firepower up there with him.

NHL 22 cover athlete and reigning Hart Trophy winner Auston Matthews is tied for second on this list, alongside Avalanche standout and Stanley Cup champion Nathan MacKinnon. Oilers star Leon Draisaitl and future Hockey Hall of Famer Sidney Crosby round out the top five.

Out of the 10 who made the list from NHL 22, eight return for 23. The two new names are Crosby’s partner-in-crime in Evgeni Malkin, and young Hurricanes star Sebastian Aho.