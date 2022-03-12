How to do a Springboard Attack in WWE 2K22

Throughout the WWE 2K22 2K Showcase, Visual Concepts has tasked users with completing a number of Rey’s signature moves. Some — the diving attack off the rope and the 619 Signature move, in particular — are not hard to accomplish. Others, on the other hand, might be. The Springboard Attack is a Rey Mysterio move that could be categorized in the middle. Still, it can give new users a bit of trouble.

So, how can you do a Springboard Attack in WWE 2K22? Let’s go over the details.

First, head on the apron of the ring. Exit the ring area, but jump on to the edge of the apron. This can be done by clicking RB (for Xbox) or R1 (for PlayStation).

From here, you’ll want to do a two-step button combo. First, hit LB or L1, depending on platform. Then, hit B/Circle. This will complete the combo, and perform the Springboard Attack.

Remember this key note about the Springboard Attack in 2K Showcase: it must be done while the opposing wrestler is standing up on the ring. Either wait for the opponent to get up, or do a Wake-Up Taunt to force the opposing fighter up from the mat.

