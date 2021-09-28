How to do an explosive sprint in FIFA 22

In FIFA 22, there is a powerful sprint move that you will want to know how to use in order to get an advantage over your opponents. It’s called an explosive sprint, and the name kind of speaks for itself. This move allows the user to get a serious speed boost, something that can be pretty valuable when you need to blow by tough defenders. If you need help doing this in FIFA 22, we’re here to help. So, let’s go over the steps.

To do an explosive sprint, you’ll need to do a couple of things. First, you will have to change a setting in order to get this working right. Go to the Settings, and then select Customise Controls. Scroll down until you see the ‘Analog Sprint’ assist setting. This, when turned on, allows you to control how fast you want to sprint. Even though this might sound appealing, you will actually need to turn this to Off.

Now, once you’re in a game, you will need to press two inputs: the left or left analog stick and either RT/R2. With the left stick, move in a straight line. Do not press any other buttons other than the left stick. Then, once a defending player gets near the ballhandler, press RT/R2 after moving in a straight line to activate the speed boost.

This explosive sprint mechanism allows you to get hold of a powerful animation that can help blow by defenders, and get you within scoring range. It does help to have a fast user when using this, so if you’re planning to bust this move out in FUT, make sure to have players who have excellent Pace attributes.