How to Download & Play Silent Hill: The Short Message on PS5

During the January 2024 State of Play, Sony and Konami announced and released Silent Hill: The Short Message, a new entry in the series that fans are incredibly eager to get their hands on. The trouble is, it’s not easy to find on the PlayStation Store.

While Sony and Konami aren’t companies known for shadowdropping games, the January 2024 State of Play event saw both join forces to bring a new free-to-play horror game to the table. Silent Hill: The Short Message combines elements of several horror franchises, including Hideo Kojima’s own P.T. and gives fans of the franchise something to dig into while they await the highly anticipated Silent Hill 2 Remake. Of course, since it’s a Silent Hill game nothing is simple.

How Do You Download & Play Silent Hill: The Short Message

At the time of writing, Silent Hill: The Short Message isn’t available on the PlayStation Store. We will update this section of the article as soon as it’s live. The game won’t appear anywhere else because it’s a PlayStation exclusive and is part of a deal between Sony and Konami to help support the marketing for Silent Hill 2 Remake.

As of January 31, 2024, it appears as though the PlayStation Store could actually be broken. We’ve been searching for the words “Silent Hill” ever since this game was announced and nothing is showing. However, before the State of Play concluded, we could get a result for Silent Hill 2 Remake. It’s possible that the sheer number of people searching for the game has crashed the search function.

To find the game, fans will need to launch the PlayStation Store on their PS5 and search for “Silent Hill” or “The Short Message.” This will bring up the game among their results, and they’ll be able to download it from there. If fans can’t find it though the search bar function, they should try looking in the built-in Free-to-Play menu on the home page of the PlayStation Store. Since the game is free, it’ll appear in there.

Silent Hill: The Short Message is Available Now

Silent Hill: The Short Message is a free-to-play game in the Silent Hill franchise that tells the story of a young woman who is searching for her friend using text messages sent to her phone. She’s in an endless corridor and must solve puzzles to get through to a new area and progress to her goal.

The walls are littered with messages that reveal the protagonist’s insecurities. This will form a big part of the story. For those who aren’t aware, all Silent Hill games examine the intricacies of each main character and their flaws, which the town personifies. This is why Silent Hill is different for everyone.

The game was leaked in December 2022, and the trailer makes it look almost exactly as the details in this leak suggested it would. While nothing came of those leaks around the time they were made, many who said they were close to the project insisted it was scrapped. The title’s release confirms that at least some elements were preserved or reworked.