How to earn One Shot, One kill medal in Call of Duty: Mobile

Like every other Call of Duty game, Call of Duty: Mobile rewards its players with medals to display in the profile section for completing various missions. There are currently 86 medals in the game, out of which 43 can be earned in a Multiplayer mode, and 27 can be earned in Battle Royale mode.

One of them is the One Shot, One Kill medal, and here’s how you can earn it.

One Shot, One kill medal in COD Mobile

Image via Activision

To earn a One Shot, One Kill medal in COD Mobile, you need to kill an enemy with one shot in Multiplayer mode. To complete this task easily, players can use weapons having the highest damage rate in the game, like snipers and shotguns. In addition to this, while taking the shot, make sure to aim for the enemy’s to give the maximum damage.

Players can earn One Shot, One kill medal as many times as they want by completing the task mentioned above. Recently, a brand new seasonal challenge named Target Practice has been introduced in COD Mobile in which players will have to get the One Shot, One kill medal five times to complete one of the event tasks. There are a total of seven missions in the seasonal challenge, and players can unlock Crossbow by completing all of them.