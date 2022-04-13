How to earn the Hatching Bunny minion in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV has a seasonal event every spring called Hatching-tide to celebrate the holiday. This year the event runs from Wednesday April 13, 2022 until Wednesday April 27. As with every seasonal event, a new quest chain and rewards are available to earn for players who take the time to participate in the fun. One of the main new additions to acquire is the pink Hatching Bunny minion.

Image via Square Enix

To acquire the Hatching Bunny, players that are level 15 and above can head to Gridania and start the Hippity, Hoppity, Happily quest from Jihli Aliapoh at the Mih Khetto’s Amphitheatre. This is a short chain that takes place almost exclusively in Gridania. Following the story will eventually send you to the southmost part of the Central Shroud near the entrance to the Lavender Beds residential area. A new holiday Fate called Happiness is a Warm Bunny will spawn here periodically. Players must simply run around using their action button to net bunnies until the fate is finished.

When you return to Jihli, you will also progress to a point where you will hand out decorated eggs to citizens of Gridania. The choice of where to go has no effect on the outcome or rewards. All it does is determine where the cutscene will take place and who receives your egg gifts. Completing this task will finish the quest chain and reward you with the Hatching Bunny minion.