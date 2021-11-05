How to eat a human baby in DogLife

In DogLife, you can do several activities, from learning tricks, building relationships with those around you, and even some less than desirable things that one probably shouldn’t do. For example, there’s a famous story from the Australian outback about a dingo eating a woman’s baby. At the time, it was thought to be false but was later discovered to be true. Well, in DogLife, you can do just that with varying degrees of success should you choose, and this guide will show you how to do it.

If you were fortunate enough to have been placed into a life with a family, all you need to do is wait for them to either have, or adopt, a baby. This can require a bit of patience on your part, but you can potentially coax it along by being loving toward your owners. It should be noted that you cannot do this activity as a younger animal. The option will open up when the animal hits one year of age.

Once the infant of your unnecessary wrath has made its existence known, all you need to do is enter the family menu and select them. Once you have chosen the infant family member, you will see the “Eat” activity. If you choose this activity, you will be prompted with a pop-up asking if you are sure this is what you want to do. Upon confirming to enact this questionable deed, the results will follow, telling you the outcome and fate of the infant.