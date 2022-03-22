How to enter enemy objectives in Arms Race for Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Arms Race mode does its absolute best to emulate an actual battlefield; thus, any objectives captured by the enemy team will be become blocked off by walls and gates. This is a major departure from other objective-based game modes, as it will feel impossible to get inside and capture them. So, here’s how you can break in and take over these bases for a well-earned victory.

Your team can only enter enemy objectives from the gates in front and behind each. Of course, as these gates are only open for opponents, you and your team will be forced to blow down these gates with any of the explosives offered in Arms Race. You can purchase a majority of the mode’s available explosives from buy stations in your objectives. As shown below, these are green boxes that offer everything from tanks to grenades to even killstreaks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have something like a tank or Warmachine killstreak, simply aim and shoot at a gate until a part of it is destroyed. These gates can take a while to break down, so make sure you bring enough supplies ahead of time. The objectives will then remain open until your team has gained control of the base.

