How to get a tank in Arms Race for Call of Duty: Vanguard

To everyone’s surprise, Call of Duty: Vanguard has debuted a full-blown war mode in the form of Arms Race. Similar to Warzone, players can utilize a number of vehicles, such as tanks and bikes, in order to take over certain sections of the map. Although in this version, you won’t find them lying around at the start of a match. Here’s how you can obtain a tank and become an unstoppable force.

Tanks in Arms Race can only be purchased at vehicle buy stations placed in the center of each objective. As shown below, these are green boxes that are set alongside objectives’ parking spots. Tanks always cost $1,200 which players can earn by capturing and defending objectives as well as collecting eliminations. With every elimination or objective you earn, the game will reward you with around $100 — so, it will likely take a few minutes until you’re finally able to drive a tank.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The tanks are just one of many items you can purchase by completing objectives. For instance, the back of these strongholds will also bear rooms that allow you to buy additional grenades, weapons, killstreaks, and even entire loadouts. As long as it’s unlocked, you’ll also be able to try out the new Armaguerra 43 SMG, a weapon brutal that is sure to help gather thousands of dollars.

