How to Enter The Final Fantasy 14 10th Anniversary Sweepstakes – Win A Fat Black Chocobo Whistle

Mounts have long become a staple for MMOs, and Final Fantasy 14 is no exception. Throughout the franchise’s history, there have been some epic mounts that players have discovered while exploring the huge in-game worlds. Square Enix is now looking to feed into that tradition with yet another mount for the stable.

Recently on Twitter, Square Enix announced a sweepstakes for their 10th anniversary. In this sweepstakes, players are getting the opportunity to win a Black Fat Chocobo to add along with their normal yellow-colored ones. We hope you have enough Gysahl Greens in the bank because the hungry little fellow is coming for everything you have.

What Do I Need To Qualify?

Oh my!



This #FFXIV ARR 10th Anniversary Sweepstakes will have 14,000 WINNERS



🔁 RT this tweet

📝 Reply with #FFXIV10thSweepstakes, your in-game name, & home World



For full terms and conditions, please see the official rules at https://t.co/QOaiPKfZQ6 — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) August 14, 2023

Like many sweepstakes, this one has a few requirements to participate:

You must be 18 years or older

You must reside in South America, North America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and Asia, excluding Japan, China, Mongolia, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan, Laos, Thailand, Hong Kong, Vietnam, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Cambodia, Macao, and wherever prohibited by law.

You may only enter the promotion between August 14, 2023, at 8:00 AM to August 27, 2023, at 8:00 AM.

Log into your Twitter Account.

Look out for the post on the English FINAL FANTASY XIV Twitter account @FF_XIV_EN, French FINAL FANTASY XIV Twitter account @FF_XIV_FR or German FINAL FANTASY XIV Twitter account @FF_XIV_DE, for the beginning of the promotion.

Retweet the announcement post.

Post a reply with #FFXIV10thSweepstakes along with your full in-game character name, and full in-game home world server name.

Keep in mind this giveaway starts now, so hurry over to their official Twitter as you prepare to sacrifice your greens to this adorable fellow. If you’re looking for a guide on how to raise the chocobos you already own, be sure to check out our article on how to do that. In the meantime, enjoy your adventures in Eorzea.