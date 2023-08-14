Final Fantasy XIV Letter From The Producer LXXVIII LIVE – Patch 6.5 Schedule, New Quests & All Updates

The Final Fantasy Fan Fest is over, but fans have a lot to look forward to for the next year. Not only is the next expansion, Traildawn on the way in Summer 2024, but there are several more updates on the way, with 6.5 on the horizon, called Growing Light. This update is set to launch sometime in October 2023, later this year.

Thankfully, the Final Fantasy XIV development team has reached out and shared the latest producer letter for part LXXVIII, which went live earlier this month. There’s a full breakdown of the upcoming content. Here’s everything you need to know about Final Fantasy XIV’s 6.5 Schedule, including all quests and updates coming to Growing Light.

Final Fantasy XIV’s Patch 6.5 Schedule

Image via Square Enix

The first part of Final Fantasy XIV’s 6.5 Content Patch will appear in early October 2023 which will be Part 1. The next part for Growing Light, featuring update 6.55, will be in January 2024.

Final Fantasy XIV’s 6.5 Main Scenario Quests

Image via Square Enix

Fans also had a slight chance to check out a minor screenshot during the upcoming Main Scenario Quests that will be available in 6.5. We see Ryne and Zero working together, which will be interesting to see how these two characters meet up to face the upcoming challenges waiting for them.

Image via Square Enix

Another round of Splendorous Tool’s quests will appear in Final Fantasy XIV, but it will be earlier in the 6.51 patch rather than the 6.55 update for Guiding Light.

Final Fantasy XIV’s 6.55 Tribal Alliance Quests

Image via Square Enix

Additional Tribal Alliance quests are coming in Final Fantasy XIV for Endwalker. For anyone who wants to get ready, players are encouraged to work through the current Endwalker Tribal Quests to experience those stories and to unlock the upcoming Tribal Alliance Quest set to release in 6.55.

Final Fantasy XIV’s 6.55 Somehow Further Hildibrand Quests

Image via Square Enix

The next round of Somehow Further Hildibrand Quests are set to launch in 6.55. Everyone in Final Fantasy XIV has until early 2024 to catch up for the next batch.

Final Fantasy XIV’s 6.55 Further Manderville Weapons

Image via Square Enix

The final quests for Further Manderville Weapons will appear in 6.55. Like the previous quests, Final Fantasy XIV players will want to ensure they’ve upgraded their weapon to the second tier and get ready for the final unlock.