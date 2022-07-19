How to enter the Hot Wheels Park DLC map in Forza Horizon 5

The Hot Wheels DLC pack has arrived in Forza Horizon 5, and this means new events, and a new world to explore. This expansion pack features a brand new map that features three different biomes, including a snowy paradise. But, how exactly can you enter the world of Hot Wheels in Forza Horizon 5? Let’s take a look at what you need to do.

First off, make sure that you either have an edition of the game that included the expansion packs, or bought it straight away from the Microsoft Store.

To start off, one will need to first travel to the northern part of the mainland map in Forza Horizon 5 map. Go towards the north and east of the La Gran Caldera, right near where the Fuera del Camino Trail race is located. This is where the entry point for the Hot Wheels DLC and the map is located. Here’s a look at the spot on the map:

Screenshot by Gamepur

From there, follow the inputs and enter the expansion area. If you were competing in any Festival Championship events, you will need to forfeit any progress in these, in order to enter the Hot Wheels expansion area.

Upon entering the Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels expansion area for the first time, you will need to complete the initial event, aptly entitled the Hot Wheels Expedition race. This isn’t a race per se, as all the user needs to do is go through the route and wind up at the finish line. No objectives, nor a place finish, matter for this event.

Once that is done, you will be able to unlock the first event in the Hot Wheels DLC map and begin your quest in Hot Wheels land. If you want to re-enter the DLC after leaving to go back to the main map, either follow the steps listed above, or enter the Main Menu. Scroll through with LB/RB until finding the Hot Wheels section, and click on the ‘Travel to Hot Wheels Park’ tab.