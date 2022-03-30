How to enter the Underground Mines in Genshin Impact

Patch 2.6 of Genshin Impact has introduced a new playable character Kamisato Ayato in Genshin Impact and a new area, Chasm. Although going to Chasm is pretty straightforward, unlocking and entering the Underground Mines of the Chasm area can be a hassle.

How to enter the Underground Mines

Underground Mines unlocks after completing the Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering quest. To start the quest, interact with NPC Muning, near the eastern teleport waypoint of Chasm. He will give you a mission and follow the steps mentioned below to complete it:

After interacting with Muning, you need to talk to NPC Zhiqiong, northwest of Muning. Once done, she will ask you to find a Lumenstone Adjuvant.

Head towards the miner’s warehouse located south of Zhiqiong’s spot.

Defeat all the Treasure Hoarders guarding the place.

After eliminating all the enemies, enter the warehouse and collect the Lumenstone Adjuvant placed on the table.

Report back to Zhiqiong.

After you bring back Lumenstone Adjuvant to Zhiqiong, she’ll tell you that as per Liyue Diaries on the Chasm, the Bedrock Keys activate a magical barrier that prevents entry into the underground area. Hence, you need to destroy the Bedrock Keys to dispel the barrier. Once done, you’ll be able to access the Underground Mines.