How to evolve Frigibax into Arctibax and Baxcalibur in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Frigibax is a cute little dragon bean, a dual Dragon/Ice type new in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and you would do well not to underestimate it based on its appearance alone. As a Dragon in Pokemon, it will eventually become one of the most powerful creatures in the game, evolving first to its intermediate form Arctibax, then to the pseudo-Legendary Baxcalibur. The third, ultimate form is a powerhouse, possessing the highest base Attack value out of any Dragon type in Paldea, but reaching that point takes significant effort. Here’s how you evolve Frigibax into Arctibax and Baxcalibur in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to evolve Frigibax into Arctibax

The first part of evolving Frigibax is by far the easiest. It becomes Artcbax at level 35, and you’ll find Frigibax in the Glaseado Mountain region around level 26 or so. If you come across a Terastal version at around level 40, your job’s already done. Simply use a Rare Candy, or some Experience Candy on the latter version at you’re good to go. If you have a lower-level Frigibax, put it through its paces as the leader of your party until it reaches 35 and evolves.

How to evolve Arctibax into Baxcalibur

Arctibax’s climb to Baxcalibur is much longer, as you’ll need to take it to level 54 to reach Baxcalibur. If you captured your Dragon/Ice buddy as you were progressing through the game, it will naturally evolve into its ultimate form, though you’ll be very close to endgame before Baxcalibur joins your team.

If you captured a Frigibax late in a playthrough or want a faster way to advance it, Experience Candy is the way to go. You’ll find some of that while exploring the overworld, but your best source is Tera Raid Battles, which you can access from the glowing crystals scattered across Paldea or through the Poke Portal online menu. The higher the star rating of the Raid, the better the rewards and the more powerful the Tera Pokemon you fight. Higher quality Experience Candy can boost even the lowest-level Pokemon into contention in just a few uses, so stock up as you can.