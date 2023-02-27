How to get Gimmighoul Coins in Pokémon Go

Gimmighoul Coins are a unique item you can find while playing Pokémon Go. These are an evolution items, and they’re critical to evolving your Gimmighoul into its second form, Gholdengo. You won’t be able to have your Gimmighoul go through this transformation without these coins. Unfortunately, you need more than only one coin to evolve Gimmighoul. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Gimmighoul Coins while playing Pokémon Go.

Where do you get Gimmighoul Coins in Pokémon Go?

The only way to receive Gimmighoul Coins is to spin Gold PokéStops. Originally, Gold PokéStops were a rare spawn that appeared out of the blue following a Community Day close to the end of 2022. However, players can now make Gold PokéStops by using an item called the Golden Lure. It’s an item that works like the other lures in Pokémon Go, but instead of only drawing Pokémon to this location, it turns the PokéStop gold, giving anyone who spins it more items and Gimmighoul Coins.

Related: How to catch Gimmighoul in Pokémon Go

Outside of earning Gimmighoul Coins from these PokéStops, there might be unique promotions provided by Niantic in the store, but the Gold PokéStops are the better method. You can only receive a Golden Lure by sending a Postcard from your Pokémon Go account to your Pokémon Scarlet and Violet game to your Nintendo Switch. You can do this by entering your Pokémon Go settings, connecting to your Nintendo Switch, and then sending the Postcard. You’ll need to send a Postcard you’ve collected by spinning PokéStops.

You can also receive the Coin Bag alongside the Golden Lure, which is how you encounter Gimmighoul while playing Pokémon Go. You’ll want to select a suitable Gimmighoul with the best stats to turn it into Gholdengo.