Can you catch Noble Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

The Noble Pokémon are the ones considered to be the most sacred in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The Wardens guard these Pokémon, and these Pokémon receive food and water offerings. However, they start to go wild, and they’ll need to be calmed down. While battling against Noble Pokémon, can you catch them in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

When you initially encounter a Noble Pokémon, they will have a distinct yellow aura around them. The aura indicates they are frenzied, and they cannot calm down. Before you can fight them, you’ll need to use Balms. Whenever you hit them with a Balm, their frenzied state begins to lower this state, calming them down. Every so often, they’ll break out of this state so you can then battle them with your Pokémon before they become frenzied again, thereby throwing multiple balms at them until they completely calm down.

After you completely lower the Noble Pokémon’s frenzied state, you’ll enter a cutscene. Unfortunately, you will not have a chance to capture these Pokémon. These Pokémon are extremely special to those in the Hisui region, so they’re technically off-limits. However, you can attempt to acquire them outside of these specific events, so don’t worry about missing out on any new Pokémon you encounter during these battles.