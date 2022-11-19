Jigglypuff has always been a very popular Pokémon because of its cute balloon face. It became a star because of the Pokémon anime but has appeared in every Super Smash Bros. game and even had a brief moment in the Detective Pikachu movie. No matter how popular Jigglypuff is, though, it can always be more reliable in battles by evolving it. Here is how to evolve Jigglypuff into Wigglytuff in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Jigglypuff to evolve into Wigglytuff in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

If you have a Jigglypuff in your party, it will not evolve into Wigglytuff through leveling up. Instead, you need to acquire a Moon Stone to use on it. Unfortunately, unlike the Fire, Water, and Thunder Stones, you can not purchase Moon Stones from the Delibird Presents shop. Instead, you have to find them laying around Paldea.

Our best recommendation to find Moon Stones is to search the Asado Desert to the west of Cascarrafa. As you walk around this area, you will notice little glimmers in the sand that you can interact with to pick up items. There is a chance that you can pick up a Moon Stone in this location. Northwest of the Asado Desert, you can also find another Moon Stone around the lighthouse in Porto Marinada.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you acquire a Moon Stone, just select it in your Bag and use it on Jigglypuff in your party to make it turn into Wigglytuff. We recommend evolving the Jigglypuff whenever you can. It will get a stat boost, and it doesn’t really have any moves that we would say your Wigglytuff actually needs. If there are any moves in Jigglypuff’s moveset that you like, you can always have Wigglytuff remember it later.