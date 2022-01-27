Wyrdeer is one of the headlining Pokémon of Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Prior to the game’s release, Game Freak promoted it as one of the main Pokémon you’ll ride on to travel throughout the Hisui region. It’s also an entirely new Pokémon to the franchise that evolves from Stantler — a Pokémon introduced in Generation II that previously lacked an evolution. Here’s how to evolve Stantler into Wyrdeer in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

To make Stantler evolve, you’ll need to use Stantler’s Psyshield Bash move a total of 20 times while fighting in Agile Style. Once you’ve used the move 20 times, open your satchel and select Stantler. Within the submenu that will pop up, you should have the option to evolve Stantler. Select this option, and you’ll be treated to a cutscene showing your Stantler turning into Wyrdeer. Fortunately, there’s no level threshold you have to hit; just attack using Psyshield Bash 20 times and that Wyrdeer will be yours.

