There are multiple Pokémon you’ll be trying to capture in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. These Pokémon are scattered all over the region, and you’ll need to explore the area to catch them all. Some of these Pokémon have specific evolutions and requirements that you’ll need to meet if you want them to change their new form. For Hisuian Voltorb, it can become Hisuian Electrode, but you need to do something special for it. In this guide, we cover how to evolve Hisuian Voltorb into Hisuian Electrode in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

For Pokémon Legends, the Hisuian Voltorb is not only an Electric-type, but it’s a Grass-type. Both Hisuian Voltorb and Electrode share this typing. To reflect this unique typing, you’ll need to acquire a Leaf Stone to evolve Hisuian Voltorb into Hisuian Electrode.

There are a handful of ways you can acquire a Leaf Stone. The most straightforward method is to earn Merit Points by finding lost Satchels in the wild and returning them. The Satchels are the lost bags of trainers who fainted in the wild, and you’re returning the items they lost to them. Each Satchel you find rewards you with Merit Points based on the number of items you saved. You’ll need to head to the Trading Post to turn in your Merit Points.

Alternatively, some players have reported that you can find Leaf Stones in space-time distortions, which are random events in the Hisui region. Because of its randomness, we recommend focusing on the Merit Points and the Trading Post.

After you have a Leaf Stone, give it to Hisuian Voltorb, and it will evolve into Hisuian Electrode.