How to evolve Petilil into Hisuian Lilligant in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Petilil didn’t receive a new Hisuian form in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, but its evolution, Lilligant, did. Instead of a pure Grass-type, Lilligant is a Grass/Fighting-type in the Hisui region. Here’s how to evolve Petilil into this new version of Lilligant in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Thankfully, Hisuian Lilligant is acquired in the exact same way you would get regular Lilligant. You just need to give Petilil a Sun Stone. Once you give it the stone, Petilil will automatically evolve into Hisuian Lilligant. There are no extra steps you need to follow here upon obtaining a Sun Stone.

As to where you can find a Sun Stone, you can purchase one from the Trading Post in Jubilife Village. We recommend this method over trying to find one in the overworld; it’ll save you a lot of time, provided you have the Merit Points to spare. Once you have a stone, give it to your Petilil, and it will evolve into Hisuian Lilligant.

