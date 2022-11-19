Where to find Sunkern in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

If you didn’t pick Sprigatito as your starter in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, perhaps you might be looking for a Grass-type Pokémon to add to your team. Or, perhaps you’re just looking to complete that Pokémon given to you at the beginning of your journey in Paldea. If you fall into one of these two categories, you’re probably going to be looking for Sunkern. Sunkern is a small, Grass-type Pokemon that will evolve into something much bigger. If you’re looking for Sunkern, here’s what you’ll need to do.

Related: How to evolve Bramblin into Brambleghast in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

How to find Sunkern

Upon completing the intro of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will be able to leave Mesagoza and the Naraja Academy to begin the Treasure Hunt. To find a Sunkern in the Paldea region, make sure to leave Mesagoza via the West Gate. This means going west and beginning the quest towards the Cortondo Gym

Sunkern can be found in between the West Gate entrance/exit, and the South Province (Area Two). If these directions sound familiar, there’s a good reason. A number of other Pokémon, like fellow Johto monsters Hoppip and Mareep, as well as Sinnoh Pokémon Starly & Happiny can also be found in this area. Here’s a look on the map, for reference:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Since this Pokémon is Grass-type and a monster that does like the sun, it might be best to look for a Sunkern during the daytime hours.

As mentioned earlier, Sunkern was added to the official Pokédex in the Johto region. Sunkern’s final evolution is Sunflora, a sunflower Pokémon that is Grass, just like Sunkern, Sunflora isn’t the most powerful Grass-type Pokemon one can find in the Paldea region, but it might be worth having just for a little bit of Gen II nostalgia.