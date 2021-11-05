How to exfil in Der Anfang in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies

Attempting an exfil was a new method of ending Zombie matches that was introduced in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The feature has returned in Vanguard’s version of the side mode and can be used in the first Zombies map, Der Anfang. Here is how to exfil in Der Anfang.

To be able to exfil Der Anfang in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies, you will first need to complete round five. Completing rounds in Der Anfang relies on your team’s ability to survive and beat the objectives you face in each red portal you take. When you beat it, you will be teleported back to the Town Square and advance a round, so the enemies become tougher.

Upon reaching round six, you will see a singular portal open up outside the Town Square, and you will have a marker on the south side of the statue that says Exfil. To quit the game early, interact with the rune on the statue, and your team will vote on whether or not to exfil. If not enough vote in favor of it, it will fail, and the game will go on until someone puts up the vote again. If it succeeds, there is no point of return, and you have to continue with exfilling.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In Black Ops Cold War, you were given a time limit to reach the exfil location and kill any enemies around. It is a little different in Vanguard. This time, you will be given a number of enemies that you need to kill before your exit portal opens. During this time, prioritize surviving since you do not have a time limit. Grab upgrades if you need them, but above all else, do not get downed.

Once you have killed the number of zombies denoted to you, you will get a marker showing the exit portal. Now you have a time limit. During this time, zombies will continue to spawn in, so do not get comfortable yet. Run to the location and hold the interact button on the portal. It will take a few seconds, but once it is done, the match will end, and you will earn some extra experience towards leveling up.