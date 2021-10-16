How to exorcise ghosts in BitLife

When you live in a haunted house in BitLife, you can expect to deal with several ghosts residing with you. Some of them are pretty tame, but they can become aggressive and attack you at your home over time. Therefore, you’ll need to exorcise them to remove them from your home. In this guide, we’re going to cover what you need to do if you want to exorcise ghosts from your haunted house in BitLife.

When you’re tired of the ghosts in your house, you need to click on the ‘assets’ tab on your main screen. From there, examine the haunted house that you own, and examine it. The final option should be examining the ghosts residing in your home. You might have one or two living there, but some players have bad luck and have to deal with several, sometimes five or seven.

Next, click on the ghost you want to exorcise, and it should be one of the two available options. You will need to call an exorcist to assist you and remove them from your house. The job costs around $250. If a ghost’s activity level is too high, the exorcist will have a more challenging time dealing with the spirit, and you’ll need to perform this action multiple times. Unfortunately, when this happens, the ghost has a chance to attack you, damaging your characters or others in your home.

Eventually, the ghost should be removed from the house after attempting this enough times, and you won’t have to deal with them anymore. You’ll need to do this any time you want to remove a ghost from your house.