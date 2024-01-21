How to Farm Paldium Fragments in Palworld

Recommended Videos

Players will need to grind and gather like never before when they hop into Palworld. The game’s tutorial is an affront to the remarkable example set by Tears of the Kingdom in 2023. However, there are methods to farm items such as Paldium Fragments to get around it.

There’s no other way to describe the opening hours of Palworld other than a true grind. Minecraft might feel bad at the time, but players quickly learn how to use certain materials to get around the resource management they were forced to do in the early game. Mercifully, Palworld is the same, and we’ve worked out the optimal method for how to farm Paldium Fragments so players don’t get stuck seeking out blue ore in the open world all day.

What is the Best Way to Farm Paldium Fragments in Palworld?

The best way to farm Paldium Fragments in Palworld is to set up a Stone Pit and Berry Plantation with Pals running each so that they’re happy and working hard. Then, players need to build a Crusher and set a Pal with the watering skill to work on it to produce Paldium Fragments from all the Stone mined from the Stone Pit.

The Stone Pit is crucial because it allows Stone to be gathered in a player’s base while they’re not there. We have three or four Pals working on ours at a time which nets us hundreds of Stone each day. The Crusher is unlocked at level 8 in the Technology Tree and requires 50 Wood, 20 Stone, and 10 Paldium Fragments to be constructed.

Pals with the watering skill are the only ones who can operate the Crusher. This device turns Stone into Paldium Fragments. As can be seen in the images in this article, we managed to rack up enough Stone to quickly load our Crusher up with 363 Stone to be ground into Paldium Fragments by our Celaray.

Players should note that if they stay in their base and use a Pal from their party to work on the Crusher, they and every Pal in their party will gain XP for every Paldium Fragment produced. This is a fantastic way to farm XP and levels while the game runs in the background. All players need to do is keep everyone fed with Red Berries so they don’t die while waiting.

Any player who wants to learn more about Palworld should read up on the game through our complete guide. We’ve packed it full of interesting guides that explain every mechanic, Pal, and potential progression block that we encountered while working through it ourselves, so players don’t suffer for as long as we did.