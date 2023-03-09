How to find 9mm ammo in Sons of the Forest

As you navigate Sons of the Forest’s dangerous landscape and battle unspeakable horrors, one thing is sure: you’ll need some serious firepower. Sure, you can find the pistol and snag it for your inventory, but you’ll soon discover a weapon with zero bullets is as good as a bare stick. To get that pistol working, you must equip some 9mm ammo, too. Unfortunately, you can’t use your endless log supply to craft your bullets. Luckily for you, we’ve got the perfect location for you to find plenty more 9mm ammo.

Where to find 9mm ammo in Sons of the Forest

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will want to know where to scavenge for ammo to keep your pistol loaded and your enemies at bay. Here are some spots where you can find some 9mm goodness: caves, cases, containers, corpses, and even skin pouches. Honestly, finding ammo is like playing the lottery — it’s all about luck. The best thing to do is to scout out areas with many cases and containers that reset every few days.

One area with a good share of containers is the beach. If you’re looking to stock up on some serious firepower, head over to the same beach where you found that trusty pistol on a raft — it’s also where you’ll often run into Virginia. Keep your eyes peeled for a couple of yellow-lid crates, unfortunate souls, and other scattered resources. Most importantly, look out for a special 9mm ammo crate. Once you’ve snagged that sweet ammo, set up a nearby resting tent to return later.

If you’re running low on ammo, there’s one survivor you can turn to — Virginia. She’s a straight-up magician in firearms, with unlimited ammo for all the guns in her inventory. Even if you hand her an empty pistol, she can somehow conjure bullets out of thin air. So, if you don’t have any ammo, just let Virginia work her magic to shoot those mutants and cannibals down.