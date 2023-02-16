How to find a way through the barricade in Hogwarts Legacy

During your journey through Hogwarts Legacy, you’re going to come across all kinds of obstacles. Oftentimes, they’re magical in nature, but one of the more annoying ones you’ll run into while trying to learn The Unforgivable Curses is something that’s plagued anyone trying to enter a sealed-off location: barricades. Fortunately, finding a way through these barricades isn’t too tough if you know where to look, so let’s go over how to get barricades out of your way in Hogwarts Legacy.

To solve the barricade puzzle, you’ll need to find three skeletons to remove it. You’ll come across these skeletons scattered around the room. In fact, you can even use the Revelio spell to locate them faster. Once you spot them, you’ll have to use Wingardium Leviosa to move them to the door. Here are all three locations:

Next to Sebastian on the altar

Just behind the altar, in the room

In the main room, near the grave

You will have to open some doors in the adjacent space to access the necessary bone piles. Each door will have a different sign, and you must make them match them to open the doors. Remember that not all doors have bones, and some doors hide adversaries you must kill before you’re able to continue. Once you stack the skeletons on the center of the door, a cinematic will play in which all three sets of bones form an archway. Now you can get past that darn barricade. If you’ve piled all three bone piles and nothing happens, you are experiencing a glitch. Just pick them up with Wingardium Leviosa once more and arrange them near the door.