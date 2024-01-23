How to Find and Beat a Warsect in Palworld

Recommended Videos

Warsect is one of the many Pals you can find while exploring Palworld if you’re willing to track down some more dangerous creatures. You’ll want to ensure your team is ready to handle this Pal, and you can try multiple attempts to catch it.

There’s a reliable location where you can find Warsect, making it a good opportunity for you to find it with your Palworld friends. A big thing is making sure you and your allies have the correct team ready to take it down and you have plenty of Spheres to try catching it. Here’s what you need to know about how to find and beat Warsect in Palworld.

Where to Find & Defeat Warsect in Palworld

You can find Warsect by searching for it to the north of your standard starting location in Palworld, across the sea, on the islands. If you’re looking for some notable waypoints, make your way to the Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings fast travel point and cross the water to the northeast, or make your way to the Elphidran spawn and then curve around the area to make it Gobfin’s Turf fast travel point.

You will find quite a challenge when taking down Warsect in Palworld, even if it is at level 30. It is a Grass and Ground Element Pal, making it difficult to take down. Although you can find it in this part of the world, there is a chance for you to find it on the far west side of the map, on a small island in the corner. You’ll be able to reach this location as you progress through the game, and you will want a Pal who can fly you to this area.

If you’re struggling to track down Warsect at this level 30 location, especially because it’s a boss, it might be a good idea to use some of the better Spheres that you can use. These include the Giga, Hyper, and Legendary ones that you can craft as you progress through the Technology tree, but the Legendary ones are some of the most difficult and time-consuming ones to craft. You can also find Warsect wandering around the northwest of the map, across the water from the Ruined Fortress City fast travel point.

After you have enough Spheres in Palworld, the next step is to try defeating and catching Warsect in Palworld. Unfortunately, as a Grass and Ground Element, it’s only going to be weak against Fire Element moves, but it can use attacks that make it highly effective against Electric and Ground Elements. It would be in your best interest to avoid using these in combat, and adding Warsect to your growing roster should make it a valuable asset at your base to assist you in handling any of your growing production chains.