How to Farm Pal Spheres in Palworld (Automatic Pal Sphere Farm Guide)

From the very start of a player’s journey in Palworld, the most important item they can have is a Pal Sphere. More of these become available as players level up, and it’s well worth having a good Sphere farming strategy in a base to ensure a constant supply.

As we’ve been playing Palworld and grinding out levels and resources, we’ve found that the most important item players can craft is a Pal Sphere or one of the various versions it’s eventually possible to get. These are what players use to capture Pals in the world, and without them, players won’t advance anywhere near as quickly as they should do. In the sections below, we’ve outlined our methods for how to farm each type of Pal Sphere so players never run out and always have more being crafted.

How to Farm Pal Spheres in Palworld

The best way to farm Pal Spheres in Palworld is to set up a Stone Pit, Logging Site, and Berry Plantation and have Pals assigned to each. This will ensure a constant supply of Wood and Stone while keeping Pals happy and fed.

Next, players must build a Crusher and assign a Pal with the watering skill to crush Stone into Paldium Fragments. Once enough Paldium Fragments, Stone, and Wood have been stored in a chest, players can then assign a Pal to the Primitive Workbench to produce as many Pal Spheres as possible.

To maximize the XP gains from this process, players should assign a Pal to the Crusher and then the Primitive Workbench from their party. Every Paldium Fragment and Pal Sphere produced will award XP to the player character and every Pal in the party. Each resource can be gathered or produced while players explore, so it’s worth setting up the automation early to help build up a massive stock of Pal Spheres.

How to Farm Mega Spheres in Palworld

To farm Mega Spheres in Palworld, players build and assign Pals to a Stone Pit, Logging Site, and Berry Plantation to automate resource gathering and enough food for the working Pals. They’ll also need a Crusher with a Pal assigned to it to crush stone into Paldium Fragments, though not all the Stone because some is needed to craft Mega Spheres.

The additional component Mega Spheres require is an Ingot, which players must gather from the world. It’s possible to have Pals gather some Ore while they’re out, but we’ve found it more efficient to gather ourselves from the golden rocks near our base. Setting up an ore-mining route can help farm it faster. Some fast travel points have Ore very close by, so players can utilize the fast travel system to quickly build up a large Ore supply.

Ore must be smelted into an Ingot using the Primitive Furnace. Only Pals with the kindling skill can do this, so players will need to catch one and rely on it to make their Ingots. Once players have gathered enough Ore, they can assign a Pal to the Primitive Workbench or Sphere Workbench to craft as many Mega Spheres as possible. Again, using Pals from the party will award additional XP here.

How to Farm Giga Spheres in Palworld

To Farm Giga Spheres in Palworld, players must establish a base with a Stone Pit, Logging Site, and Berry Planation with happy working Pals on each. They must then add a Criusher to the base with a Pal with the watering skill assigned to it so they can crush up Stone into Paldium Fragments.

As with Mega spheres, players will need Ore from a nearby Ore farming route so they can produce Ingots in the Primitive Furnace using a Pal with the kindling skill. Finally, we suggest using a Pal from the player’s party to craft as many Giga Spheres as possible with all of these materials to boost XP and levels gained.

How to Farm Hyper Spheres in Palworld

To farm Hyper Spheres in Palworld, players will need to build a base with a Stone Pit, Logging Site, and Berry Plantation and assign Pals on each. This ensures a supply of Stone, Wood, and Red Berries to keep Pals fed.

Players will also need to establish an Ore-mining route close to their base or a fast travel point so they can gather as much as possible in a short amount of time. This must then be smelted in the Primitive Furnace by a Pal with the kindling skill into Ingots.

Before any Spheres can be made, players must assign a Pal to the High Quality Workbech to craft Cement using Pal Fluids, Bone, and Stone. Bone and Pal Fluids can be acquired by capturing Pals in the wild.

Players can assign a Pal to start crafting Hyper Spheres when they have all the ingredients necessary. The best place for this is a Sphere Workbench, which any member of a player’s party can use for an extra XP boost.

How to Farm Ultra Spheres in Palworld

To farm Ultra Spheres in their base in Palworld, players must first build a Stone Pit, Lodging Site, and Berry Plantation with Pals working all of them. This will create a flow of Stone and Wood while keeping Pals happy.

Players will also need Crusher with a Pal with the watering skill assigned to it so they can crush Stone into Paldium Fragments. Whille this is being built, players should figure out an Ore-mining run from their base so they can farm as much as possible in an efficient way.

Ore can be smelted into Refined Ingots at the Improved Furnace by Pals with the kindling skill using Ore and Coal. Players can get Coal out in the world, but they’ll need a Metal Pickaxe to mine it from the darker rocks that spawn in the desert biome. As with Ore, it’s best to set up a good farming route so a lot of Coal can be farmed in a short amount of time.

With all of these materials, players can assign a Pal to craft as many Ultra Spheres as possible from the Sphere Workbench. Using Pals from the player’s party will add XP bonuses for every Sphere made.

How to Farm Legendary Spheres in Palworld

To farm Legendary Spheres in Palworld, players build a Logging Site, Stone Pit, and Berry Plantation in their base and have Pals working all of them. This will keep up a flow of Stone and Wood, and keep Pals well fed.

Next, players should set up a Crusher and assign a Pal with the watering skill to it. This will build up a supply of Paldium Fragments over time.

In order to craft Cement, players need to build up a stock of Bone and Pal Fluids by capturing or defeating Pals in the open world. A great way to do this is visit water sources because those Pals drop a lot of Pal Fluids, and most Pals can drop Bone. Players can then assign a Pal to the High Quality Workbench to craft a tonne of Cement by adding in Stone.

Players must now set up an efficient Coal-mining route in the desert biome using a fast travel point to get to and from their base. This will build up the supply of Coal required to craft Carbon Fiber. Players must assign a Pal to the Assembly Line to craft Carbon Fiber. It’s important to note that a higher quantity of Charcoal can also be used to craft Carbon Fiber, which can be automated at the Primitive Furnace by burning wood with a Pal that has the kindling skill.

To make a Pal Metal Ingot, players must assign a Pal with the mining skill to the Electric Furnace to craft them using Ore and Paldium Fragments. Players will need to set up an Ore-mining route from their base to get enough Ore to keep them in good supply. This can be achieved using fast travel.

Paldium Fragments can be farmed by assigning a Pal with the watering skill to the Crusher. Once all of these materials are in the player’s possession, they can assign a Pal to the Sphere Workbench, and they’ll have a constant supply of Legendary Spheres.

