Tower of Fantasy features some of the scariest world bosses, and Sobek is one of them. He is a robotic lizard world boss who is huge and fast for his size. Sobek also happens to have some of the deadliest attacks in the entirety of Tower of Fantasy. Defeating him is no joke, but it’s just as rewarding with a chance of getting an SSR weapon and a Crow SSR Matrix. Here is how to find and defeat Sobek in Tower of Fantasy.

Where to find Sobek

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find Sobek in a swamp southwest of Transportation Hub in Crown Mines. Since he is located in Crown Mines, you must unlock the region before being able to engage in combat with him. Additionally, he is a level 44 world boss, so you must be at least level 44 or more to give him a fight.

How to defeat Sobek

Like any other world boss, fighting Sobek alone is suicidal, and even if you manage to solo him, it will take a lot of your time. Your first step in taking Sobek down is getting other players to help you raid him. You can do that from the world chat by inviting others to raid or join a raid channel.

Remember that Sobek is weak against volt attacks, meaning your electric weapons will do the most damage. Take advantage of that fact, and bring some volt weapons; it doesn’t matter with long and short-range weapons. Additionally, Sobek is resistant to ice, so make sure not to bring any ice weapons.

Sobek has a canon on his back, from which he fires shots; you need to watch for those, as they can greatly damage you. Furthermore, he can freeze you, so you must constantly move around to avoid that. Other than that, you can easily avoid most of his other attacks.

The trick to defeating Sobek is to be on the move without giving him a chance to hit you. That’s all you need to know before fighting Sobek, and once you defeat him, use perfect decipher to get a chance to get one random SSR weapon and a Crow SSR Matrix.