The Jadepulme Terrorshroom is a world boss introduced in Genshin Impact 3.0. This fearsome deer is a Dendro-infused creature with fearsome attacks. The rewards for taking this boss down are worth the effort, especially if you have Collei or Tignhari at your party. To fight this enemy, you have to find them first. This guide will explain how to find and defeat the Jadeplume Terrorshroom in Genshin Impact.

How to find the Jadeplume Terrorshroom in Genshin Impact

This creature is tucked away in the northwest corner of Sumeru. Finding this boss isn’t as straightforward as it initially seems, as you need a portal to get to them first. To begin our journey, we will start in Sumeru City.

Screenshot by Gamepur

1: In Sumeru City, exit out of the west gate and follow the road winding south. Head to point two, pictured on the map above. Cross the river, then climb the hill to reach the teleport marker.

2: From the teleport waypoint, face northwest and head to point three.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the path shown above and venture into the woods as you make your way to the third checkpoint shown above. As you follow the trail, you will meet a point where the road forks. Follow the path to the left.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you head down the left side of the split road, you will see a purple portal on the mini-map. Head towards it, and you’ll find a group of spores guarding the area underneath the portal. Take them out, then use the Four-Leaf Sigil to enter the portal.

Screenshot by Gamepur

3: After exiting the portal, you’ll be face to face with the Jadeplume Terrorshroom. Before you enter the arena, turn around and grab the teleport marker behind you. This will give you a fast travel point directly to this boss fight.

How to Defeat the Jadeplume Terrorshroom in Genshin Impact

The Jadeplume Terrorshroom is a boss that takes advantage of a strong area of effect ground attacks. In this fight, Electro and Pyro will buff and debuff this enemy in various ways. Attacking this enemy with Electro will cause it to accumulate Activation. Pyro attacks will cause it to lose Activation. If you are not careful, you will cause the Jadeplume to become Activated.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the Activated state, this boss will grow in strength and move faster. Avoid fighting near the Jadeplumes head, as it will headbutt the ground repeatedly. When you attack this creature, stay near his back and attack the legs. After a flurry of attacks, the Jadeplume will run and collapse in exhaustion. This is the best time to use your Elemental Bursts to deal large chunks of damage. Once they stand back up, the pattern will begin again.

Stay near the legs, avoid their head, and attack when they collapse to make short work of the Jadeplume Terrorshroom. The Jadeplume Terrorshroom will drop a variety of Ascension Materials for Dendro characters such as Collei and Tignihari.