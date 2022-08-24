Four-Leaf Sigils are a unique traversal mechanic in Genshin Impact. The Sumeru region, added in the 3.0 update, hosts a bevy of new features, characters, and the Dendro element. Four-Leaf sigils are introduced to players shortly after they venture into Sumeru for the first time. This guide will explain how to find and use Four-Leaf Sigils in Genshin Impact.

Related – Genshin Impact version 3.0 – 3.3 update schedule and Battle Pass details

How to find Four-Leaf Sigils in Genshin Impact

After beginning the first Archon quest in Genshin Impact 3.0, titled “Through the Mists of Smoke and Forests Dark,” you will encounter your first set of Four-Leaf Sigils. After a short in-game tutorial for these flowers, you can begin using them to whip around the environment. These sigils are found across the Sumeru region. A Dendro element can activate Clusterleaves of Cultivation to scatter a set of Four-Leaf sigils around an area, often leading to hidden treasures.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Reference the image above to spot Four-Leaf Sigils while exploring Sumeru.

How to use Four-Leaf Sigils in Genshin Impact

After you’ve spotted these floral anchors, it’s time to take advantage of them. After you discover a Four-Leaf Sigil, face it with your character. You will hear a distinct ping, and a new icon will appear in the bottom right corner of the screen, pictured below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When this icon is highlighted, press the buttons. It shows you to grapple to the sigil. You can activate this command while hovering, but not while in deep water. Four-Leaf Sigils will allow you to chain grapples and traverse the vast rainforests of Sumeru with ease.

Despite focusing on Dendro’s elemental characters, any character can take advantage of these traversal tools. Keep a keen eye out for Clusterleaves of Cultivation and Four-Leaf Sigils to fully discover all of the secrets Sumeru offers.