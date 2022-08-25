How to find and defeat the Electro Regisvine in Genshin Impact

The Electro Regisvine is a new world boss that’s available in Genshin Impact Version 3.0 and drops a bevy of new materials that you’ll need to level up characters that hail from Sumeru. The Electro Regisvine is located on the northeast side of Sumeru and requires a bit of sleuthing to find yourself. Here’s the location of the Electro Regisvine on the map:

You won’t be able to reach the Electro Regisvine by going to the top of the mountain. Instead, you have to go to the left side of the mountain and find a cave jutting into the wall. Here’s the location of the cave where you’ll find the boss:

Keep heading into the cave, and you’ll eventually come across the Electro Regisvine.

How to defeat the Electro Regisvine

The Electro Regisvine has a variety of attacks that you should be aware of while challenging the boss. The Regisvine will shoot out lightning bolts around you, indicated by the purple circles that form below your feet. Dash away from these circles to dodge the attack.

Bolts of energy will shoot out of the Electro Regisvine and will track your movement. Dodge these attacks by dashing away as they close in on your character.

The Electro Regisvine will occasionally place a flower on the field as energy flows toward its corolla. When you see this flower appear on the field, use elemental damage to destroy it. If you do not destroy it in time, it will explode and deal massive damage.

As with the other Regisvine bosses, it will take reduced damage until you can destroy its corolla by using Elemental Skills.

After defeating the boss, a device will appear that you can activate for 40 Resin to claim your rewards. Battle this boss to farm Thunderclap Fruitcore, which are character level-up materials that you’ll need to ascend characters like the upcoming Dori.