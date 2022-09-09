How to find and defeat the Minotaur in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy features complex and multifaceted bosses that provide ultimate challenges to adventurers looking to clear a dungeon. One such dungeon-ending boss, the Minotaur, can be encountered relatively early in your journey through Asperia, where it serves as a definitive test of your combat skills and dodging ability.

Where to find the Minotaur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Aside from potentially spawning as the final boss of a Void Rift, the Minotaur claims Ruin B-02 as its personal lair. This dungeon can be found in Banges, the lush, forested region at the southwest of Asperia’s central continent. You should easily find it while exploring the beaches to the west of Banges Dock.

The ruin itself is a labyrinth of enemies and physics-based puzzles, and reaching the Minotaur involves pressing through each of these challenges toward the dungeon’s end. If you’re struggling with any of the obstacles leading to the Minotaur, you can find their solutions here.

How to defeat the Minotaur

Screenshot by Gamepur

While wielding an axe offensively, the Minotaur’s biggest strength as an opponent is the shield strapped to its left arm. Not only can this piece of armor minimize your offensive capabilities against the Minotaur, but the shield also plays a major role in its most important special attack. Bashing on it with a weapon that has a high shatter rating — preferably one of S-tier — is highly recommended.

The most important element of the fight against the Minotaur is its jumping shield slam attack. At any moment during the encounter — including between other attacks and combos — it will jump up into the air and dive toward you, slamming against the ground. This attack can effectively halve your health bar if you can’t dodge out of range in time.

The Minotaur’s axe itself, while slow-swinging and particularly easy to dodge, has enough range to hold you at distance. To keep you on your toes, the attack cycles of this weapon can range from broad, horizontal slashes that can reach all the way behind the Minotaur’s back, to a charging slash telegraphed only by a golden glow beforehand. As a rule of thumb, try to stay out of the Minotaur’s direct range, instead countering its attacks with perfect dodges.

Related: How to enter Phantasia in Tower of Fantasy

When below a quarter of its maximum health, these telegraphed slashes will instead give way to an aggressive six-slash combo. The sequence is segmented into three attacks of two swipes each, with some of these attacks dealing AoE damage. As this makes dodging nearly impossible, we recommend simply staying away and keeping your distance until the combo is over.