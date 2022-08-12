There are plenty of dungeons to discover throughout the land of Tower of Fantasy. Each region has Ruin dungeons for you to explore that each contains chests to loot and bosses to kill. Test your skills in these dungeons and reap the rewards at the end. Ruin B-02 resides within the land of Banges and it is one dungeon you won’t want to miss out on.

Ruin B-02 location and level requirement

Ruin B-02 is able to be found in the Banges region. This is the second region of the game. Ruin B-02 is one of the easier dungeons to reach because it is extremely close to the Banges dock.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This dungeon is relatively short and has a level requirement of 24. You will probably have a good chunk of the story in the Banges region complete before you can take on this dungeon.

How to clear Ruin B-02 in Tower of Fantasy

The first room of the dungeon has multiple groups of enemies. Go ahead and take them out before proceeding with solving the dungeon. Once the enemies are defeated, start by hitting the vines blocking the chest on the back wall. Make sure you have a fire weapon for this.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After that, jump down to the sub-layer of the room to find more enemies to fight. After dealing with them, go to the room in the back of the area to find more enemies and the second chest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have both chests, go up the small staircase leading to the small side room. There is a cube in here and a pressure plate. Toss the cube on the pressure plate and the door to the next room will open up.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go through the newly opened door and you will see two pressure plates; one on either side of a door. Start by going through the door on the left side of the room. There is an enemy inside along with a cube. Defeat the enemy and pick up the cube.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Bring the cube through the room with the two pressure plates in it and go to the other side. There is another room with a large metal fence in the center of it. Throw the cube onto the pressure plate in that room. This will open a door leading to a second cube.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Grab the cube from the small room and bring it back to the central room with the two pressure plates. Toss the two cubes onto the pressure plates to open the door leading to the boss.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The boss in this dungeon is Minotaur. As far as bosses go, Minotaur hits extremely hard but its moves are also predictable. Most of Minotaur’s attacks are simple swings with its axe that you can easily dodge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The main move that you need to watch out for is Minotaur’s jump attack. When it jumps into the air, Minotaur will do a slam attack that can easily drain half of your health if you end up getting caught in the blast. Luckily, this move is easy to see coming. Once the boss is defeated, you will be able to collect your reward and leave.