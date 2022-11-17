How to prestige in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

In the FPS title Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, players will gain levels after hitting a certain amount of experience points. These levels will then unlock weapon platforms, attachments, and even Operators as players progress through the various tiers available. Eventually, however, the amount of unlockable content must come to an end, and this is where the Call of Duty Prestige system comes into play.

When players no longer have additional content available to unlock, additional experience tiers will begin unlocking Prestige tiers. This process occurs automatically, once players reach the necessary levels, which are as follows:

Prestige 1 — Level 56

Prestige 2 — Level 100

Prestige 3 — Level 150

Prestige 4 — Level 200

Prestige 5 — Level 250

Screenshot by Gamepur

These later Prestige levels will unlock new emblems to use in tandem with your calling cards, offering a bit more style for those with the necessary dedication to continue playing the title deep into Prestige tiers. Players can also use XP tokens in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 to hasten the experience gain.

Additional XP tokens can be earned through the Season 1 Battle Pass, special events, and occasionally from leveling up as well. While discerning how much time left in these passes can be difficult for players, the benefit of doubling all incoming experience is undeniable, even if players are struggling to get into the proper flow during a match. It’s worth noting, however, that Prestige doesn’t truly offer any new mechanics for players as they are unlocked, but instead just offers a flex for players that can’t get enough of the dopamine-laden gameplay.

The Prestige system didn’t unlock in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 until a week after its official release, marking the release of both DMZ and Warzone 2.0. This unlock came with only five Prestige levels, so it’s plausible that further Prestige levels will be unlocked in the future with additional flexing customizations. Considering this iteration of Call of Duty is supposed to have a lifespan of two years, it’s anyone’s guess how high it could go.