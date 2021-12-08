How to find and use the anti-aircraft gun turrets in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific

The anti-aircraft (or AA) turrets in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific may seen pointless to use if this is not an enemy on the ground directly in front of you. However, this overpowered machinery should be your number one option when looking to take down a Fighter Plane or even a sniper off into the distance. Considering that they are also difficult to get the hang of, you’ll need to understand how to use them properly and how to get a hold of one fast.

In total, there are 10 AA turrets in Caldera, with a majority of them located all around the coast of the map. If Fighter Planes are a big enough burden, we recommend taking your squad north of Capital, as there are two of these sitting side by side. When finally inside of one, you’ll be able to shoot continuously until the meter next to your aiming cursor turns red. This is when the machine will go into a cooldown for five seconds. This shouldn’t be a major factor considering that a single turret can shoot down a plane in just about three shots. No matter, you’ll still need to be diligent with your aim.

Here’s where each of the ten can be located:

Northeast of Arsenal

Docks

Beachhead

North of Airfield

Village

North of Fields

East of Peak

North of Capital (x2)

West of Power Plant

