How to find an IFAK for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

The IFAK is an item you can find while playing the DMZ playlist on Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. It’s a specific item you won’t be able to find when visiting a buy station, and it’s not something the NPCs typically drop after defeating them. You’ll have to search around specific locations to find it; tracking it down can take some time. Here’s what you need to know about how to find an IFAK while playing DMZ in Call of Duty: WArzone 2.0.

Where to find an IFAK in DMZ

When searching for an IFAK, it’s important to note that you can only acquire this item while exploring the Al-Mazrah Map. It does not show up on Ashika Island. The two have unique items, so when you’re looking for an IFAK, queue for the Al-Mazrah match, and you’ll be able to find one and extract with it.

Related: How to find the Ashika Power Plant for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

When looking for an IFAK, there are a handful of locations you can find it. You’ll want to search for any First Aid Kits attached to a wall inside gas stations, homes, or office buildings you explore. A handful of hospitals also have these medical stations you can search for, but those are tougher to track down. The medical stations have a chance for an IFAK to appear in them, or you might find an IFAK inside a medical tent, on a cabinet. The broken-down ambulances also contain these medical containers.

Once you have the IFAK, keep it in your inventory and extract the mission. If you fall and you are eliminated from the match with the item in your inventory, it won’t count for the Health Conscious mission, and you’ll have to find it again. This could take you a few tries to complete.