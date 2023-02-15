The Bombmaker is a difficult enemy for you to track down while playing DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. They will appear on the DMZ map at a heavily guarded location. You can take them out, but you should expect a heavy fight to occur when you arrive. You’ll want to be well-prepared, and you should expect to encounter other enemy players going for this target. Here’s what you need to know about how to find the Bombmaker for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Where can you find the Bombmaker for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

The Bombmaker will be a boss-like encounter in the DMZ. We’ve been able to locate them by surviving on the DMZ map and tracking them down. They will have a weapon case on them to distinguish their location, making it easier to track them down. As you draw closer to this location on the map, you’ll hear over the radio that a heavily armored target is protecting the case. This will be the Bombmaker.

They will have a specific location on Ashika Island, at the center of the map, at Tsuki Castle. It’s a heavily protected location, with guards at nearly every entrance. Not only will getting inside be difficult, but fighting against the Bombmaker will be challenging.

For those who are playing on the Al Mazrah map, the Bombmaker won’t appear here. Instead, you’ll fight against the Juggernaut. If you’re looking to track down the Bombmaker, make sure you load into the Ashika Island map and aim for the weapon case logo that appears on the map, which will likely appear at the center, at Tsuki Castle.

We recommend using a squad to infiltrate this location, and take down the target, but it can be done solo.