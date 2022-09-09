How to find Bayberry in Final Fantasy XIV

Bayberry is a helpful resource you can find in Final Fantasy XIV. You can use it to craft Bayberry Cloth, which will be extremely useful to you as you complete any of your upcoming projects. However, locating this resource might take time, and narrowing your search radius will make it much more manageable. This guide covers how you can find Bayberry in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to find Bayberry in Final Fantasy XIV

You can only find Bayberry in a specific location. However, before searching for it, you must obtain the Tome of Botanical Folklore – Ilsabard and the Northern Empty. You can purchase this from the Splendors Vendor at Radz-at-Han. They will have it on sale for 16 Regional Folklore Trader’s Tokens. You can find them at coordinates (X:11.4, Y:9.1). Speak with them to grab it, and then you can start seeking out Bayberry.

You will want to make your way over to The Northern Empty. From there, head over to Labyrinthos and then teleport to the Archeion. This is the quickest fast travel point you can reach. After you’ve done this, make your way to the west, directly south of Mornveil Forest. When reaching this point, head to coordinates (X:27.9, Y:11.7). This is where you’ll find Bayberry, so long as you have level 90 Logging.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Not only do you find Bayberry at a particular location, but you can find it at a particular time of day. You can only find it at 4 AM and PM ET. You will want to check back here as often as possible to grab what you can and bring it back with you to begin making Bayberry Cloth. Bayberry Cloth is an essential material for making the Rinascita armor set.