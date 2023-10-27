How to Find Bright Falls Map in Alan Wake 2

You’ll be exploring multiple locations in Alan Wake 2, each with unique maps and collectibles to find in those areas. A larger area you’ll explore is Bright Falls, the main city close to Cauldron Lake, and you need to find a map to navigate it.

There are specific locations you need to visit to unlock a map. These maps are typically posted on the walls of an area, and without them, you won’t be able to see the edges of the map, notice any important points of interest, or track down collectibles you may have passed. Here’s what you need to know about how to find the Bright Falls map in Alan Wake 2.

Where to Find The Bright Falls Map in Alan Wake 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two locations that you can visit where I was able to unlock the Bright Falls map. You can visit these areas any time after your first trip to Cauldron Lake, and you’ll check out Nightingale’s body at the Police Station in Bright Falls while playing Alan Wake 2. I’m sure you can also acquire the map after returning from Cauldron Lake later in the game, but it might be better to grab this resource early in the game, especially if you’re trying to track down the many collectibles, such as the Lunchboxes and Cult Stashes.

The first location you can find the Bright Falls map is to the right of the Police Station. This will be outside the building, on the right. Like the previous map you discovered at Cauldron Lake, all you have to do is approach the map, and you’ll unlock it. After you’ve unlocked the map, you can freely open it up and browse through the many locations you can search to find hidden collectibles in Alan Wake 2. There are also any points of interest marked if you have not investigated them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second place you can visit to find the Bright Falls map is inside the hotel lodge, where Saga and Alex Casey are staying while they investigate the Cult of the Tree. You can find this next to the car you park, which you can use to visit the many areas in the real world while playing Alan Wake 2, such as Cauldron Lake and Watery. However, if you’ve already grabbed the map from the police station, you won’t have to get it a second time.