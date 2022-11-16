While playing through Call of Duty’s DMZ, your backpack will consist of the items you carry. They’re going to be the critical items because if you’re able to successfully exfil from the DMZ map, every item you bring with you will give you money, giving you more money to purchase additional items to bring you on future encounters. Here’s what you need to know about how to get bigger backpacks in Call of Duty DMZ.

Where to find bigger backpacks in Call of Duty: DMZ

The only way to find a larger backpack and use it in other matches is if you find it while playing DMZ. You’ll need to explore the map and loot various bags and storage lockers to find one. Much of the loot in DMZ is random, especially while you’re out exploring, dodging NPCs and players who are also trying to loot as much as they can. Thankfully, if you find a larger backpack, you can automatically swap out your small one for the larger one, unlocking more slots to carry around and bring with you before you leave the map.

There are multiple buildings for you to explore, and the ones with dangerous NPCs guarding them typically have the best loot available. These may require you to have a few squadmates at your back, but they’re well worth it, especially if you can locate a larger backpack to bring more gear. They also have valuable information and additional contracts and jobs for you to find if the correct missions are available.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you find any gear you want to use or would prefer to have over your existing items, you can open your backpack by pressing down on the D-pad and dropping them. Alternatively, when you highlight on an item, there’s the option to swap it out with anything already in your inventory. With additional backpack slots, this becomes less of a problem.