Falbarton Castle is a destination you can find in Hogwarts Legacy, and the exact location can be tricky to find. You’ll need to visit this castle while working alongside Natty as she’s looking to explore this castle, having heard some disturbances. The two of you will need to investigate this location at night, but you need to make sure you can find it. Here’s what you need to know about how to find Falbarton Castle in Hogwarts Legacy.

Where to find the Falbarton Castle location in Hogwarts Legacy

The Falbarton Castle is on the World Map section, meaning you’ll need to make sure you’re on this part of the map and zoomed out. Thankfully, this area is not too far from Hogwarts and Hogsmeade. You don’t need to look to the west, where the Forbidden Forest is. Instead, move your map to the northeast of Hogsmeade, and you’ll find Falbarton Castle in a small alcove near some ruins.

If you have not traveled to this location before, we recommend starting at Hogsmeade and walking through the hills. Alternatively, if you’d instead check out the view, taking a broomstick to this area and flying here is a good idea. When you arrive, there is a Floo Flame fast travel point you can grab to the south of the castle.

The actual castle is to the north of this location, and if you’re trying to meet Natty for The High Keep, you have to wait until dark arrives to speak with Natty and work on the quest. It can be a little tough because there are a handful of puzzles you must work through to reach the top of the castle.

You can return to Falbartaon Castle while playing Hogwarts Legacy to revisit his area and unlock the other nearby collectibles.